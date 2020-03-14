Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $20.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.11. 13,504,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,760. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $211.83 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.