Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.91.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $15.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.22. 8,283,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $216.32 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

