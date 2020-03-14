Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

