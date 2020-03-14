Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 818,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $122.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

