Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 128,378,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,180,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

