Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,210,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $18.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,686 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.