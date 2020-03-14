Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $11.62 on Friday, hitting $93.67. 2,911,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,712. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

