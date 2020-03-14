Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 443,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,753,000 after buying an additional 92,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 416,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

