Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booking by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 23.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,971.67.

Shares of BKNG traded up $140.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,421.33. 1,101,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,377. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,821.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,944.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

