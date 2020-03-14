Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.66. 1,308,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

