Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,973,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 362,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,457,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

