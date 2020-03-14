Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 268,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 622.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.23.

Shares of PRU traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 7,992,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,116. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

