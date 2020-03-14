Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,205 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,766 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,295,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.