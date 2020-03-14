Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit