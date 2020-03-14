Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

