Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 81.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

WMB stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,333,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,265,300. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

