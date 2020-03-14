Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Allegion posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.81. 1,038,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

