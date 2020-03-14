Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.90. 1,403,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,207. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

