Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.18. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

FRC stock traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.81. 2,441,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

