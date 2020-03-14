Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

HURN stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. 274,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.17. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

