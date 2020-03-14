Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $2.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $15.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,389,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707,205. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.32 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

