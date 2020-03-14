Zacks Investment Research Lowers TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

TGTX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 3,656,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.52. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

