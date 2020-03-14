ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Cap of $876,235.16

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, Allbit and Coinsuper. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $876,235.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00037417 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00388131 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001041 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011325 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002729 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Allbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitForex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

