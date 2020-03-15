$0.65 EPS Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.55. Triumph Group reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $456.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

