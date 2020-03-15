1,023 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 1,214,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,926. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.92%.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $88,355.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,094,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 75,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $2,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

