11,672 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,475,000 after acquiring an additional 371,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,262,000 after acquiring an additional 307,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $22.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,866,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $248.56 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.24 and its 200 day moving average is $312.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

