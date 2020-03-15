17,611 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,611 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,682,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,949,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $10.05 on Friday, reaching $114.10. 14,314,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

