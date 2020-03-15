17,839 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,316,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,429. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.