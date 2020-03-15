185 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,423,000 after acquiring an additional 501,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $14.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.50. 3,604,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $125.86 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.