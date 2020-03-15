19,809 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

EFG stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,296 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

