34 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $140.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,421.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,034. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,821.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,944.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.