380 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

RWR stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

