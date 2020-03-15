446 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Acquired by Pacitti Group Inc.

Mar 15th, 2020

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of O traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

