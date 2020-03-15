56 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9,431.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 92,239 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $108.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. The company has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,672.00 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

