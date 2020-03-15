6,817 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $15.08 on Friday, reaching $205.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,286,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average is $228.22. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.57 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

