6,817 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $15.08 on Friday, reaching $205.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,286,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average is $228.22. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.57 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

