983 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Chemed by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $40.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.72. 161,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,333. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

