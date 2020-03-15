Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Shares of APD stock traded up $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.58. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.48 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

