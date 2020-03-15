Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.70 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%.

AP stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AP. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

