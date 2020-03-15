Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $22,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.66.

APH stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,896. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $73.44 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

