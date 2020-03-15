B. Riley Financial Inc Declares None Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $462.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Forman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $80,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,410,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.