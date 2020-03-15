Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of BLL opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 333,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,528,000 after buying an additional 156,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $190,949,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,090,000 after buying an additional 165,359 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

