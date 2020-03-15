Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BERY. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after buying an additional 479,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,840,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,614,000 after buying an additional 821,623 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
