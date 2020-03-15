Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BERY. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after buying an additional 479,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,840,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,614,000 after buying an additional 821,623 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

