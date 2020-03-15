Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

BWA stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,770. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

