Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Position Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Cara Therapeutics worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $515.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.25. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

