Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $121,772,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

