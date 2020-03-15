Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 2,549,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $958.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

