Citizens Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. Citizens has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

