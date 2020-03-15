Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

