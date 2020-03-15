Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.70. 5,591,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,133. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.