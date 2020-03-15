DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 383.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in DXC Technology by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,361,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,024. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

