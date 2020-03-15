Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 724.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

NYSE ECL traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

